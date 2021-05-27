In pictures: Super 'blood' Moon seen around the world
- Published
Stargazers in a number of countries have been treated to a rare Super "blood" Moon as the Earth's satellite turned orangey-red.
Such an event happens only when the Earth, the Moon and the Sun are very closely aligned, with the Earth in the middle and the Moon entirely in its shadow.
The first total lunar eclipse since 2019 happened at the same time as the Moon was closest to Earth, with astronomers saying it was a once-in-a-decade event.
Photographers captured the lunar event alongside stunning landscapes and famous landmarks across the world.
The Moon was entirely in the Earth's shadow between about 11:11 and 11:25 GMT on Wednesday.
All pictures are subject to copyright.