Your pictures on the theme of 'back in time'

Published

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "back in time". Here are some of the pictures we received from around the world.

image copyrightHannah Bruce
image captionHannah Bruce: "This was taken by my father in 1984 when he was 26. Three under six-year-olds gaming on the black and white TV."
image copyrightCy Lim
image captionCy Lim: "While I sat there and admired the statue of the couple from [South Korean TV series] Winter Sonata, for a moment, it was as if I travelled back to 2002. I heard their love song playing, I saw them walking in the snow, hugging each other and I could feel 'love is in the air'."
image copyrightRichard Brown
image captionRichard Brown was at the Harrogate 1940s Day: "I liked the idea that I was photographing a photographer who was photographing a man dressed as a US officer."
image copyrightWeijie Sun
image captionWeijie Sun: "These cabins were built in Finland in 1820. Now they are in Helsinki to represent a very old-fashioned way of living. The building includes a main room and a smaller room, that are connected by a vestibule that serves as a passageway."
image copyrightNigel Bruce
image captionNigel Bruce: "This photograph was taken in February of ice skating on the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Canada. It wasn't until I got home and converted the image to black-and-white that it reminded me of the famous 'back in time' works by the English painter LS Lowry."
image copyrightAlice Png
image captionAlice Png: "In Singapore, change happens rapidly. Though only a young nation, modern-day Singapore already has remnants of her past swallowed up by nature. This photograph shows some ruins of an abandoned Hainanese village located inside Thomson Nature Park. Today, these ruins of building foundations, walls and wells offer visitors a glimpse of life in a Singapore kampong (village) in the bygone years - of a past that is slowly reclaimed by secondary rainforest."
image copyrightPreeti M
image captionPreeti M: "During the Covid-19 lockdown, my brother and I would spend most of the time with our smartphones and laptops. But my mother, who is 70 years old, would often thumb through photo albums, remembering and reviving old and forgotten memories, and telling us interesting stories related to the various photographs."
image copyrightRichard Bowers
image captionRichard Bowers: "These are some of the books I have inherited, going back in time, through many generations of my family. The family bible has a detailed list of births, marriages and deaths, going back to 1843."
image copyrightRachael Blakey
image captionRachael Blakey: "I carefully placed some water drops on to a metal spring, and captured the reflection of a clock on the water drops."
image copyrightPeter Lawrance
image captionPeter Lawrance: "Taken at a re-enactment day, I thought that this captured a traditional way of keeping fit back in the day."
image copyrightDoris Enders
image captionDoris Enders: "The school teachers' equipment in former times."
image copyrightIv Bush
image captionIv Bush: "A classic car seen on the streets of Edinburgh."
image copyrightKelley J Curran
image captionKelley J Curran: "Fun shooting with my pal Rachel, flashback to the 80s!"
image copyrightEros Dalla Sega
image captionEros Dalla Sega: "A different age, a different purpose."
image copyrightLouise Cook
image captionLouise Cook: "It was a shock when visiting the abbey to find the Daleks had taken over. A great memory from 2019."
image copyrightVahe Saboonchian
image captionVahe Saboonchian: "My parents have always had photo albums of their children and now grandchildren. This is a photograph of our daughter looking through albums of her photos. She loved it."
image copyrightVerna Evans
image captionVerna Evans: "This photograph of me and my teddy transports me back in time to my childhood and happy memories."

