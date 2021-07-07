England's excitement ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final
By Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
- Published
From living rooms to locals, fan zones and a packed Wembley stadium, the nation is gearing up to watch England vs Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.
Some 60,000 fans are on their way to Wembley, with millions more ready to cheer on the action on screen.
England fans are flying the flag for the Three Lions by decking out their streets, homes and pubs in red and white ahead of the match at 20:00 BST.
A win would secure England a place in the Euros final for the first time.
A peak TV audience of 20.9 million watched England thrash Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-finals last Saturday.