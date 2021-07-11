BBC News

In pictures: England's excitement ahead of Euro 2020 final

Published
image copyrightAction Images via Reuters

Fans have begun to arrive at Wembley, as the nation gears up to watch England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Some 60,000 fans are on their way to the stadium, with millions more ready to cheer on the action on screen at 20:00 BST.

The men's team - nicknamed the Three Lions - are hoping to win their first ever Euros title and first major tournament victory since the World Cup in 1966.

Here is a selection of photos, as fans prepare for an historic match.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionFans start to gather outside Wembley Stadium in the build-up to the match
image copyrightAction Images via Reuters
image captionHopes are high outside the stadium
image copyrightAction Images via Reuters
image captionThere's singing and chanting - and some use flares to billow red smoke into the crowds
image copyrightAction Images via Reuters
image captionThese fans cheer from the roof of a bus on Wembley Way, outside the stadium
image copyrightAction Images via Reuters
image captionOthers join in with football anthems and dancing
image copyrightPA Media
image captionFans of all ages have turned out to support the team
image copyrightPA Media
image captionAn artist captures the excitement outside of Wembley Stadium
image copyrightPA Media
image captionLocal residents carry a giant England flag from Neeld Crescent in Brent, where player Raheem Sterling grew up, on their way to Wembley Stadium
image copyrightPA Media
image captionIn Nuneaton, a young fan gives a cheer beside a mural of footballers Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, by artist Nathan Parker
image copyrightPA Media
image captionAhead of the Wimbledon men's singles final - also held today - the Duchess of Cambridge crosses her fingers after being asked about England's chances in the football

All photographs are subject to copyright.

Related Topics