Pictures: Reactions to England's loss

Pictures: Reactions to England's lossPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightJohn Sibley - Poolimage captionIt was the dream start for England when Luke Shaw scored after just 1 minute 57 seconds.image copyrightCarl Recine - Poolimage captionThen in the second half Italy scored and the match became really tense.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionAfter neither team scored in extra time it all came down to penalties and it seems even the Duchess of Cambridge found it pretty stressful.image copyrightOLI SCARFFimage captionThen came the tears as England lost the game in the penalty shoot out.image copyrightCarl Recine - Poolimage captionEngland Manager Gareth Southgate led the applause after the match and said "Tonight is going to be extremely difficult for all of us, of course. You have to feel that disappointment because the opportunities to win trophies like this are so rare in your life. The players have been an absolute credit. They have given everything they possibly could."image copyrightLaurence Griffithsimage captionCaptain Harry Kane praised his team mates saying a result like this will "hurt for the rest of our careers." He added: "It wasn't our night but it's been a fantastic tournament and we should hold our heads high."image copyrightFrank Augstein - Poolimage captionPrime Minster Boris Johnson who watched the match at Wembley summed up many peoples feelings when he said “That was a heartbreaking end to #Euro2020 but Gareth Southgate and his England squad played like heroes. They have done the nation proud and deserve great credit.”image copyrightFrank Augstein - Poolimage captionPrince William was at the match with Catherine and Prince George and he sent a positive message to the team saying “England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly, this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves – I know there’s more to come.”image copyrightIlya Dmitryachevimage captionEngland may have lost but fans around the country have been sending support to the team for doing an amazing job getting the final.