BBC News

Sixth-form students use art to explore fake news

Published

An online exhibition by sixth-form students from 58 different colleges in England features artists expressing their interpretation of fake news.

image copyrightEdan Wilson
image captionIn the Shadow of the Mushroom Cloud, by Edan Wilson from Barnsley Sixth Form College

The exhibition has been co-ordinated by the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) and features the work of more than 250 students.

"The Fake News exhibition highlights how young people feel about having to navigate the vast amount of news and information that is available in the modern world, and at the same time, to discern what is the truth," said Bill Watkin, chief executive of the SFCA.

"Art has always played an important role in social and political commentary.

"The exhibition is a celebration of the arts and a recognition of the excellence in sixth-form colleges, which are a vital supply pipeline of talented artists."

Here is a selection of work from the exhibition.

image copyrightAlice Martin
image captionMultiple-views, by Alice Martin from The Sixth Form College, Colchester
image copyrightScarlet Yaselga Vargas
image captionAn Exhibition of My Dreams, by Scarlet Yaselga Vargas from Saint Francis Xavier Sixth Form College, London
image copyrightChristine Moore
image captionConcealed by Fake News, by Christine Moore from Runshaw College, Leyland
image copyrightMaddy Coleman
image captionAre You Watching Yet? by Maddy Coleman from John Leggott Sixth Form College, Scunthorpe
image copyrightBarnaby Wilkinson
image captionArtificial Intelligence, by Barnaby Wilkinson from Loreto College, St Albans
image copyrightBeth Atkinson
image captionFake news, by Beth Atkinson from Long Road Sixth Form College, Cambridge
image copyrightAshleigh Haynes
image captionThe Mask of Social Media, by Ashleigh Haynes from Coulsdon Sixth Form College
image copyrightHolly Atkins
image captionBody Image #2, by Holly Atkins from City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
image copyrightCaitlin Millmor
image captionCONSUME, by Caitlin Millmore from Durham Sixth Form Centre
image copyrightClaire Williams
image captionFake news, by Claire Williams from Long Road Sixth Form College, Cambridge
image copyrightJamila Hall
image captionFake News, by Jamila Hall from Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College, Leeds
image copyrightJasmine Tite
image captionFake News, by Jasmine Tite from Brighton Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College
image copyrightHonor Washington
image captionFed by facts, by Honor Washington from Abbeygate Sixth Form College, Bury St Edmunds
image copyrightMoksha Butpandra
image captionFake News, by Moksha Butpandra from Gateway Sixth Form College, Leicester
image copyrightAngela Lac
image captionSelf-Reflection in Blue, by Angela Lac from Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, Eastleigh
image copyrightEmilia Trim-Nancarrow
image captionStretching the Truth, by Emilia Trim-Nancarrow from Woodhouse College, London
image copyrightRachel Cramp
image captionUntitled, by Rachel Cramp from Hills Road Sixth Form College, Cambridge
image copyrightJade Bagnal
image captionIllusion of control, by Jade Bagnali from St Vincent College, Gosport
image copyrightCaitlin O'Brien
image captionIsolation, by Caitlin O'Brien from Cardinal Newman College, Lancashire
image copyrightEesa Hussain
image captionThe Web - Friend or Foe? by Eesa Hussain from Joseph Chamberlain Sixth Form College, Birmingham

Fake News runs until 22 July.

All photographs subject to copyright

Related Topics

More on this story