Sixth-form students use art to explore fake news
- Published
An online exhibition by sixth-form students from 58 different colleges in England features artists expressing their interpretation of fake news.
The exhibition has been co-ordinated by the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA) and features the work of more than 250 students.
"The Fake News exhibition highlights how young people feel about having to navigate the vast amount of news and information that is available in the modern world, and at the same time, to discern what is the truth," said Bill Watkin, chief executive of the SFCA.
"Art has always played an important role in social and political commentary.
"The exhibition is a celebration of the arts and a recognition of the excellence in sixth-form colleges, which are a vital supply pipeline of talented artists."
Here is a selection of work from the exhibition.
All photographs subject to copyright