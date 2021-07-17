BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'under the stars'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "under the stars". Here are some of the pictures we received from around the world.

image copyrightChad Powell
image captionChad Powell: "Taken at 01:00 from Appuldurcombe Down, the Milky Way arches above the town of Wroxall, behind the silhouette of a lone tree on the Isle of Wight."
image copyrightRyan Ketterer
image captionRyan Ketterer took this from Mount Graham in Arizona, USA.
image copyrightSrinivasa Prasath
image captionSrinivasa Prasath: "Always love to camp under the stars and watch the summer sky shine brilliantly with our home galaxy Milky Way stretching across the sky."
image copyrightSrinivasa Prasath
image captionSrinivasa Prasath: "Trekkers huddling around the campfire in sub-zero temperatures, during a winter trek in the Himalayas."
image copyrightWilliam Rider
image captionWilliam Rider: "A family walk one evening led to lots of fun making silhouettes against a beautiful night sky."
image copyrightCraig Lefebvre
image captionCraig Lefebvre: "A historic waterwheel and pump house beneath star trails at Red Rock Crossing Park in Sedona, Arizona, USA. Star trails captured in 30-second exposures over 60 minutes, and blended with the waterwheel and building illuminated by permanent and supplemental low-level lighting."
image copyrightLinda Cook
image captionLinda Cook: "Milky Way and a beach log at Manzanita in Oregon."
image copyrightRachael Blakey
image captionRachael Blakey: "A self-portrait of myself and an abandoned house in New Brunswick, Canada, with the Milky Way in the background."
image copyrightArpan Uzir
image captionArpan Uzir: "An 11-shot panorama of the Milky Way arching over Leh town in Ladakh, India."
image copyrightRoy Howarth
image captionRoy Howarth: "The Scallop is at Aldeburgh in Suffolk and was created and installed as a tribute to Benjamin Britten. I have wanted to try this shot for a while now, but it is only really possible in spring due to the position of the Milky Way, so had to get there around 02:00."
image copyrightVerna Evans
image captionAnd finally, a photo by Verna Evans: "Come sunshine or showers, this lady has shelter under the stars!"

The next theme is "making tracks", and the deadline for entries is 27 July 2021.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

