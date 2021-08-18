Haiti earthquake: Search for survivors amid devastation
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday has killed almost 2,000 people and left thousands more injured.
The south-west of the country appears to have suffered the worst of the damage, especially around the city of Les Cayes.
Rescuers in the city have used building machinery to clear the widespread debris, but the search for survivors has been difficult.
Rescue efforts have been hampered by heavy rains brought this week by Tropical Storm Grace.
Tens of thousands of people left homeless by the quake had to decide whether to brave the storm under flimsy tarpaulins, or risk returning to potentially dangerous buildings damaged by the tremor.
The UN says about 500,000 children now have limited or no access to shelter, safe water and food.
Haitians stood in line to receive a bag of food as part of the humanitarian aid provided by FAES (Fund for Economic and Social Assistance), seen below.
The US Coast Guard were also seen carrying medical supplies to the Ofatma Hospital in Les Cayes.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is in power until a fresh presidential election can be held, has declared a month-long state of emergency and urged the population to "show solidarity".
