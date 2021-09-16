Winning photographers capture Britain's maritime heritage
Michael Marsh's aerial shot of a trawler in Whitstable, Kent, has been named as the overall winner of this year's Shipwrecked Mariners' Society photography competition.
The competition received more than 1,500 entries from amateur and professional photographers, who set out to capture the essence of Britain's long maritime heritage, with its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, ports and harbours.
Marsh's picture, The Fisherman's Wake, won the amateur photographer a £500 voucher for photographic equipment.
"Michael Marsh's winning image really encapsulated the fishing sector, an area of Britain's industry which has taken a significant hit due to Covid-19, and was particularly striking, with the trawler being alone out at sea," Shipwrecked Mariners' Society chief executive Capt Justin Osmond said.
"Whilst the difficulties associated with the pandemic seem to be receding, there are still many challenges facing the seafaring community.
"And the competition gives us a great platform to acknowledge and celebrate our maritime community and ensure that those working within it have access to vital support."
At the start of the pandemic, the society launched a £1m Covid-response fund, to support for working maritime professionals.
Here is a selection of the competition's category winners.
Industry winner: Old Rope, by Chris Mole, Newgale, Pembrokeshire
Industry highly commended: LPG Anker 'Bayamo' Leaving the River Tees and Passing the EDF Teesside Wind Farm, by Tom Collins, near Redcar, North Yorkshire
Ships & Wrecks winner: Pinnace and Barges Rot in their Graveyard in the Medway Mud, by David Stearne, Hoo Peninsular, Kent
Ships & Wrecks highly commended: Fairchance of Stars, by Susan Pilcher, Dungeness, Kent
Coastal Views winner: St Mary's Lighthouse, by David Dodds, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear
Coastal Views highly commended: Evening Cast, by Ian Finlayson, Aberdeenshire
People & Recreation winner: Hopeman Happiness, by Jacky Pratt, Moray
People & Recreation highly commended: Wave Rider, by James Gunn, Thurso, Caithness
