COP26: Leaders gather in Glasgow

On the second day of the summit, global leaders have arrived in Glasgow to outline their climate commitments.

Image source, EPA
Image caption, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) greets US President Joe Biden at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow

The goal is to keep global warming limited to 1.5C, or at worst 2C, by 2100 but we are on track for 2.7C - which the UN says would result in "climate catastrophe".

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, A summit organiser adjusts flags before the arrival of leaders

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres (below) were on stage to greet world leaders as they arrived.

Image source, Getty Images

Here are pictures of some of the 120 leaders who arrived on Monday.

Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and France's President Emmanuel Macron
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Image source, EPA
Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel
Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left), India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (right)
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and Comoros' President Azali Assoumani
Image source, Reuters
Image caption, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas
Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) with climate activists Vanessa Nakate (right) and Greta Thunberg (left)
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left), United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres (right) and Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan (centre)
Image source, PA Media
Image caption, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte (right)
Image source, Reuters
Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Palau President Surangel Whipps
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (right) and Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir (centre)
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left), United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres (right) and Montenegro's President Milo Djukanovic (centre)
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba (left)
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Alfonso Browne

The meeting in Glasgow continues until 12 November.

