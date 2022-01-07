In pictures: Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas

In pictures: Orthodox Christians celebrate ChristmasPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingOrthodox Christians around the world are celebrating Christmas on 7 January.Image source, Dado Ruvic / ReutersImage caption, Bosnian Orthodox priest Marko Males leads a mass on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the Church of the Holy Mother of God in Zenica, Bosnia and HerzegovinaImage source, Mussa Issa Qawasma / ReutersImage caption, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III smiles as he arrives at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas according to the Eastern Orthodox calendar.Image source, Mussa Issa Qawasma / ReutersImage caption, Crowds of people watch his arrival.Image source, Dado Ruvic / ReutersImage caption, Fireworks are seen above the Church of the Holy Mother of God in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.Image source, Marko Djurica / ReutersImage caption, In the Serbian capital Belgrade residents attended the ceremonial burning of dried oak branches in front of the Temple of Saint Sava.Image source, Maxim Shemetov / ReutersImage caption, Russian Patriarch Kirill led a Christmas service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in the capital Moscow.Image source, Sergei Krasnoukhov / TASS / Getty ImagesImage caption, Russia is home to the world's biggest Orthodox community.Image source, Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via ReutersImage caption, Russian President Vladimir Putin lights a candle at the Church of the Saviour of the Miraculous Image in Novo-Ogaryovo, his state residence outside Moscow.Image source, Semyon Antonov / TASS / Getty ImagesImage caption, An Orthodox believer lights a candle during a Christmas liturgy at the Church of New Martyrs and Confessors of Russia.Image source, Khaled Desouki / AFPImage caption, Coptic Christians have been in Egypt for nearly 2,000 years. Here Egyptian Coptic Priests lead Christmas Mass at the Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church in Cairo.Image source, Louai Beshara / AFPImage caption, Syrian Christian worshippers light candles at the Mar Sarkis Armenian Orthodox Church in Damascus.Image source, Burak Kara / Getty ImagesImage caption, Greek Orthodox worshippers retrieve a wooden cross during the blessing of the water ceremony in the waters of the Golden Horn in Istanbul.Image source, Aziz Karimov / Getty ImagesImage caption, A woman prays during in a Holy Myrrhbearers Cathedral in Baku, Azerbaijan.Related TopicsTurkeyRussiaReligion