The Art of Building 2021 winners revealed

Two photographers have been named winners of the 2021 Art of Building global photo contest, chosen from entrants from over 100 countries.

Image source, Rahaman Hosssain

Rahaman Hossain received 20% of the competition's public vote with his photo Life Through History, showing Humayun's Tomb in Delhi, India (above).

Russian photographer Mikhail Proskalov won the Judges' Choice prize for his drone image of the Lakhta Centre in St Petersburg (below), famous for being the tallest skyscraper in Europe.

Image source, Mikhail Proskalov

The competition, now in its eleventh year, is run by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), and celebrates creativity in the construction industry.

"From protecting our heritage to meeting the needs of modern life with a building that reaches for the stars, the built world is a wonder of our own creation, and these photographers have captured that inspiration beautifully," said Kate Macbeth, director at the CIOB, and judge of the Art of Building.

The two winners will each receive a cash prize of £1,500. Ten other images reached the final - they're seen below with descriptions by the photographers.

At the Very Beginning, taken in St Petersburg, Russia, by Kiril Kolosov

Image source, Kiril Kolosov

"A frosty winter's night on a seemingly abandoned construction site.

"In the morning, work will be in full swing here despite the harsh weather, and in a year people will begin to move into their apartments."

Bizkaia Bridge, taken in Bilbao, Spain, by Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz

Image source, Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra Saiz

"The Bizkaia Bridge, also known as the Hanging Bridge, has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 2006.

"It was built by Ferdinand Arnodin, a disciple of Gustave Eiffel, in 1893.

"Located in the final section of the Bilbao Route, right in the place where the sea meets the River Nervión, this spectacular iron structure joins the neighbourhoods of Las Arenas and Portugalete."

Engrenages, taken in Wimbledon, UK, by Gina Soden

Image source, Gina Soden

"An unusual concrete tiled staircase in an abandoned manor."

Frozen Land, taken in Norilsk, Russia, by Yulia Nevskaya

Image source, Yulia Nevskaya

"Norilsk is an industrial city in Russia located beyond the Arctic Circle...

"It seems to many that this is a city where it is impossible to live, but the locals love their city.

"For me it became a perfect combination of white and blue colours."

Luminosity, taken at Dubai Expo 2021, by Joebel Garcisto

Image source, Joebel Garcisto

"The stunning architecture of the Japan Pavilion during my visit to Dubai Expo, one of the largest international events on the planet."

Night-time Glossy Arch, taken in The Netherlands, by Pati John

Image source, Pati John

"It is never too late to see beautiful architecture; it can always be found. All you need to do is to have your eyes wide open, to be ready to see all those fantastic, repeated patterns of Dutch-style architecture."

Roof, taken in Zanzibar, Tanzania, by Andrzej Bochenski

Image source, Andrzej Bochenski

"A traditional wooden roof stretches over a huge public space."

Skating Towards Stardom, taken in Kuching, Malaysia, by Desmond Chien Yew Ngu

Image source, Desmond Chien Yew Ngu

"An open space with a design that features a canopy of stars opened up to skaters to enjoy their leisure activity."

The Split, taken in Springfield, Illinois, USA, by Camellia Staab

Image source, Camellia Staab

"The view of the Capitol building as seen through an alleyway: a comparison of the old and the new."

When the Important Feature is the Shadow, taken in Alicante, Spain, by Roberto Bueno

Image source, Roberto Bueno

"The shadow created by low sunlight shows us the real structure of this bridge."

