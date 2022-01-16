BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'view from a window'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "view from a window". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Isabella Cook: "While my sister sits next to the pilot, she takes in the views of the breathtaking San Juan islands of Washington from a seaplane."
Alison Wilkerson: "Tickets Please. My husband at Ridgmont Station Tea Room and Museum."
Harald Loeffler: "While travelling to Mandalay in Burma in 1982, our train stopped at a station and was swarmed by vendors selling tea and fruits and baked goods. Because tourists were not allowed to leave the train, the vendors had to sell through the windows."
Jacqueline Melling: "Staying in Kirkby Lonsdale, we got up one morning to find condensation on the window and this single rose seemed to burst its way into the picture."
Emma Wolfin Golding: "Rainy London. I'm trying to make friends with the colour grey."
Ximena Echague: "Fear, anxiety, uncertainty. Confined during the height of the pandemic in New York City, watching the city lights through a window."
Shelley Stotler: "Maizie looking at me while I'm looking at her from outside the window. Maizie is a very good watchdog! She's always on the lookout for neighbourhood dogs and cats and me, when coming and going."
Salil Kawli called this photo "Imagination Takes Flight".
Tony Cullen: "A view from my hotel room in Trieste."
Daniele Budryte photographed the sunset on a beach in Lithuania using the hole in a piece of ice as a window.
Thierry Meyrat: "A soccer game seen through a window with a delicately carved wooden structure, early evening in Zanzibar City." Taken in 2015
Sheryl Thomson: "The picture was taken at Stirling Castle. My husband Brian was completely absorbed by the view when I spotted him and took the shot."
Mike Robinson: "My lockdown desk in April 2020 with a view of a brick wall and a slow-to-refresh screen. My son used an old phone to set up "GoldfinchCam" so I could see the view from our window."

The next theme is "fresh start", and the deadline for entries is 25 January 2022.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

