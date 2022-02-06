International Garden Photographer of the Year winners revealed
Magdalena Wasiczek has been named International Garden Photographer of the Year (IGPOTY) for her picture of a butterfly, entitled The Stardust.
This is the third time that Ms Wasiczek, from Poland, has won the competition.
"Each time I won IGPOTY, [it was] a great surprise; these victories came in different periods of my photographic path, but I enjoyed it in the same way. Like a child!" she said.
"But of course - winning the top prize for the third time makes me feel like a champion of climbing Seven Summits."
Ms Wasiczek will receive £5,000, and her photo will feature at an exhibition at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London, from 5 February until 6 March.
"Magdalena has created this stunning, shimmering play on light, as she elevates this humble butterfly to the heavens," said head judge Tyrone McGlinchey.
"With this calibre of capture, it is easy to see why this will be her third overall IGPOTY win, and I offer her my congratulations for achieving this most amazing distinction."
Ingrid Popplewell, from England, was awarded first place in the Portfolio category, in which entrants submitted a series of six images.
"This portfolio demonstrates the wonderful shapes of seed heads, which I collected from my garden and local hedgerows and combined together in post-processing," she said.
"I have chosen the style of classical blue and white Chinese ceramics to emphasise form and texture."
There were many other competition winners and runners-up in different categories, some of which are seen below.
Wildlife in the Garden, Second Place: Common Green Grasshopper, taken in the Red Butte Garden, Salt Lake City, Utah, US, by Ecaterina Leonte
Wildlife in the Garden, Third Place: Dunnock, taken in Padregnana, Lombardy, Italy, by Danilo Ernesto Melzi
Abstract Views, First Place: Amaryllis and Honesty, taken in West Yorkshire, England, UK, by Ian Gilmour
Abstract Views, Second Place: Dancer, taken in Kraichgau, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, by Thorsten Scheuermann
Abstract Views, Third Place: Arrangement for Crete, taken in Rockland County, New York, US, by Laurie Peek
Beautiful Gardens, First Place: Greenery by the Pond, taken in Arboretum Wojsławice, Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland, by Bożena Piotrowska
Beautiful Gardens, Second Place: Abundance, taken in Airfield Estate Gardens, Dundrum, County Dublin, Ireland, by Anna-Louise Hally
Beautiful Gardens, Third Place: The Heart of the Garden, taken in Arboretum Wojsławice, Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland, by Bożena Piotrowska
Breathing Spaces, First Place: Bamford Beauty, taken in Peak District National Park, Derbyshire, England, UK, by Lee Howdle
Breathing Spaces, Second Place: One Tree Hill, taken in Devon, England, UK, by Adam Burton
Breathing Spaces, Third Place: The King, taken in Los Glaciares National Park, Patagonia, Argentina, by Andrea Pozzi
Plants & Planet, First Place: Na Pali Coast, taken in Kauai Island, Hawaii, US, by Stuart Chape
Plants & Planet, Second Place: Rotation, taken in Plitviče Lakes National Park, Croatia, by Mauro Battistelli
Plants & Planet, Third Place: Painted Forest, taken in Painted Hills, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Oregon, US, by Xin Zhong
The Beauty of Plants, First Place: Controluce, taken in Mantua, Lombardy, Italy, by Gianluca Benini
The Beauty of Plants, Second Place: Dwarf Poppy, taken in Trzebinia, Małopolska, Poland, by Magdalena Wasiczek
The Beauty of Plants, Third Place: Mysterious Blue, taken in Cangshan Mountain, Dali, Yunnan Province, China, by Hailei Zheng
The World of Fungi, First Place: Mycena Swirl, taken in Marbury Country Park, Cheshire, England, UK, by Tony North
The World of Fungi, Second Place: Triple-headed Comatricha, taken in Buckinghamshire, England, UK, by Barry Webb
The World of Fungi, Third Place: Sulphur Tufts, taken in Mere Sands Wood Nature Reserve, Lancashire, England, UK, by Tony North
Trees, Woods & Forests, First Place: The Wooden Army, taken in The Gran Sasso and Monti della Laga National Park, Italy, by Luigi Ruoppolo
Trees, Woods & Forests, Second Place: Highland Lochan, Autumn, taken in Cairngorms National Park, Scotland, UK, by Ross Brown
Trees, Woods & Forests, Third Place: Foggy Snow Gum, taken in Thredbo, Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales, Australia, by Anne Neiwand
Wildflower Landscapes, First Place: Wildflower Explosion, taken in Carrizo Plain National Monument, California, US, by Dennis Frates
Wildflower Landscapes, Second Place: Lupins at Dawn, taken in Lake Tekapo, South Island, New Zealand, by Gigi Williams
Wildflower Landscapes, Third Place: Poppies and Cornflowers, taken in Castelluccio di Norcia, Umbria, Italy, by Gianluca Gianferrari
