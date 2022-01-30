BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of a fresh start

Published

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "a fresh start". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Behram Dacosta: "New growth after Northern California's devastating wildfires."
Saffron Covill: "This stunning mountain sunset unfolded before my waiting camera lens at 17:00 on the slopes of Val Thorens, in the French Alps, last December. The sky put on a spectacular show before giving way to night-time. The end of one day allows for a new beginning to take its place."
A golden sunrise caught the attention of Subi Sridharan.
Doris Enders: "Getting ready for the new day."
Philip WadeI photographed a moorhen and her chicks. "This one was struggling across the stones and shingle," he says.
Maya Sibley: "A bowl of dragon fruit to start the day on a tropical island, Lombok[, Indonesia]."
Peter Kitanov: "Snowy morning in the Osogovo mountains, Bulgaria."
Sarah Hird: "Bile Beans, just what you need for a fresh start?"
Jacqueline Melling: "These peas were so keen to make a fresh start that they have begun bursting into new life before they have even left the pod."
Irina Petrova Adamatzky: "A toy cyclist is taking a ride on mountains made of rye bread and creamy cheese - ecotourism and healthy eating concept."
Kristine Zlamete: "This time of the year - a new beginning for a lemon tree."
Claire Ziffer: "We repurposed a mailbox to the benefit of these baby starlings."
Mark O'Brien: "Every year the ferns in the nearby wood die back and make a fresh start in spring. This shoot makes an interesting image as it waits to unfurl."
Monica Bivol: "Dream big. Work hard."
Jo Arnell Crisp: "White paper, ready to be sketched upon with a freshly sharpened pencil."

