BBC News

Storm Eunice reaches the UK

Published
Related Topics

Forecasters say Eunice, the UK's second storm in a week, could be one of the worst storms in three decades, with gusts of up to 90mph forecast.

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Porthcawl, south Wales (above and below)
Image source, Getty Images

People are being urged to avoid travelling if they can and stay at home when winds reach top speeds.

The Met Office has issued red warnings for south Wales and the northern coast of south-west England until 12:00.

A second red warning for wind - the highest level - covers London, the South East and parts of the South and East of England from 10:00 GMT until 15:00.

Meanwhile, yellow warnings for snow and wind are also in place in Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of Scotland.

Here are pictures from across the UK showing wind, snow and disruption.

Image source, Alamy Live News
Image caption,
Brighton, East Sussex
Image source, Alamy Live News
Image caption,
Clevedon, North Somerset
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales
Image source, Alamy Live News
Image caption,
Aberystwyth promenade in Ceredigion, Wales (above and below)
Image source, Alamy Live News
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Council workers and members of the public attempt to clear a fallen tree from the A394 road near Penzance, Cornwall
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Edinburgh Castle, Scotland
Image source, Shutterstock
Image caption,
Paisley, Scotland
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Lyme Regis, Dorset
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Stanhope, County Durham
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Barden Moor, North Yorkshire
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Porthleven, Cornwall (above and below)
Image source, PA Media
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Tow Law, County Durham (above and below)
Image source, PA Media
Image source, PA Media

All pictures are subject to copyright.

More on this story

Related Topics