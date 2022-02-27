BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'on two wheels'

Published

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of 'on two wheels'. Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Rob Barrie: "There's something wondrous about silhouettes. I like the contrast between the human figure and the machine-like bike - I call this the 'Sunset Rider'."
Matthew Carver: "A two-wheeled shadow appears on the trail as the winter sun rises in Provence."
Edward Babe: "The sun peeping through the fog that lasted all that day."
Doris Enders: "The bird makes a decision. Two wings or two wheels?"
Claire Brayne: "So lucky to have our granddaughter with us with all of her imagination, colour and joy."
Steve Boreham: "Ben Wylie chases Wayne Kirwan, dropping down from Kate's Cottage to Creg-ny-Baa in the 2013 Isle of Man TT Superstocks event. Incredible to be so close to the action."
Rob Paul: "Riding off into the sunset on my final ride of 2021."
Hannah Walsh: "Holly wisely decides to go round rather than over this obstacle."
Antaripa Dutta: "Fresh green rides."
Kevin Pamphlion: "A fun shoot during lockdown, taken at a breakwater near Brighton Marina."
Sandra Chambers: "Colourful capers at Portmeirion, North Wales. The election parade is in full swing at The Prisoner convention."
Carl Matthews: "Taken at Two Wheel Tuesday, a bike meet at the The Ox and Plough, Old Buckenham in Norfolk. A relaxed evening in the sunshine admiring vintage and contemporary motorbikes from custom chops to cutting edge racers."
Ken Hirons: "A Bansky that appeared overnight (as they do) in Nottingham. Taken before firstly the bike, and then the actual Bansky, disappeared."

The next theme is the urban landscape and the deadline for entries is 8 March.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

