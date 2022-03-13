BBC News

Your pictures on the theme of 'urban landscape'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "urban landscape". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Image source, Laura Tomkins
Image caption,
Laura Tomkins: “Limehouse[, east London,} at dawn - graffiti, traffic lights, the daily grind… but somehow still beautiful.”
Image source, Ian Ford
Image caption,
Ian Ford: “The urban world needs the hustle and bustle of public transport.”
Image source, Pauline Bentliff
Image caption,
Pauline Bentliff: “This was taken from Werneth Low, Hyde[, Cheshire]. I was already mesmerised by the amazing sunset but when I saw the Sun dipping behind those tall towers, it was truly remarkable. It looked like a scene from Blade Runner.”
Image source, Claire Brayne
Image caption,
Claire Brayne: “Space to chat.”
Image source, Tony Dowell
Image caption,
Tony Dowell: “An evening's end, Auckland, New Zealand.”
Image source, Anton Glaeser
Image caption,
Anton Glaeser: “Seeing the Italian cook on the phone, waiting for the delivery of new groceries via the canal, I realised that urban landscapes only come to life when looked at through the lens of landscapes of the soul.”
Image source, Keris Thomas
Image caption,
Keris Thomas: “Cardiff city skyline at sunset.”
Image source, Benjamin Smith
Image caption,
Benjamin Smith: “The Tacoma Narrows Bridge that links Gig Harbor to Tacoma[, Washington] - I shot this in a rainy dark day around 13:00 through a car’s skylight.”
Image source, Peter Przytula
Image caption,
Peter Przytula: “I saw this car on Rue Mouffetard. What struck me was the combination of the name of the car and the "content" of the same car. Also, it offers a great metaphor on the crowded living landscape in Paris.”
Image source, Peter Myers
Image caption,
Peter Myers: “Multi-coloured houses on a crowded hillside in Lima, Peru.”
Image source, Hesham Ellabban
Image caption,
Hesham Ellabban: “A megalopolis never seizes to amaze with its infinite layers and contradictions and always being on the edge of implosion. A city that you love to hate and hate to love - Cairo.”
Image source, Saraa bahari
Image caption,
Saraa Bahari: “Autumn has a different colour and smell -the colour and smell of walking and letting go. Autumn and its beautiful colours must be touched.”
Image source, Charlotte Carr
Image caption,
Charlotte Carr: “New York City's iconic Flatiron Building.”
Image source, Scott Antcliffe
Image caption,
Scott Antcliffe: “Capturing light trails under the Tyne Bridge, Newcastle.”
Image source, Rachael Blakey
Image caption,
Rachael Blakey: “I'd always wanted to capture lightning in this location, so as soon as a thunderstorm happened, I travelled in my car with my camera to the location, New Brunswick, Canada.”
Image source, Duncan Holmes
Image caption,
Duncan Holmes: “I've driven over this flyover many times but only once ventured on to the traffic-island wasteland below.”
Image source, Duncan Holmes
Image caption,
Duncan Holmes: “The newly restored Fitzrovia mural, on Tottenham Court Road, [central London,] rescued in 2020, after years of neglect.”
Image source, Dan Davidson
Image caption,
Dan Davidson: “Trains from Victoria station pass by Battersea Power Station[, south London,] before lockdown.”
Image source, Michael Cummins
Image caption,
Michael Cummins: “Early daffodils blooming in Spital Cemetery, Chesterfield, during lockdown.”

The next theme is "into the blue" and the deadline for entries is 22 March.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

