In pictures: 2022 Sony World Photography Awards
- Published
The winners of the Open category of the 2022 Sony World Photography Awards have been revealed.
More than 170,000 images were entered into this year's Open competition, with over 100 photographers shortlisted.
Each winner will go on to compete for the overall Open Photographer of the Year title and a $5,000 (£3,827) prize.
The overall winners in the Open, Student, Youth and Professional competitions will be announced on 12 April.
Here are the category winners, along with comments from the photographers themselves.
Bike with Flowers - Thanh Nguyen Phuc, Vietnam
Category: Travel
"A hundred years ago, there were just 36 streets and now there are many more - but the street culture remains strong in Hanoi.
"There are lots of shops in the main streets but people in the old streets prefer to get serviced by mobile street vendors.
"I spent a weekend following street vendors and found that they were walking or riding their bikes all day.
"Here is one of my favourite moments."
The Honey Collector - Utsab Ahamed Akash, Bangladesh
Category: Lifestyle
"The honey collectors collect in winter.
"They place the bees' nests near the mustard field as they can produce more honey that way.
"We often see this kind of scene in the Bangladesh countryside."
Surfing Festival - Raido Nurk, Estonia
Category: Motion
"The waves were the biggest I've ever seen in the evening, when I took this photo in The Netherlands.
"The waves and the pouring rain created quite a unique atmosphere."
Havana Running Away - Etienne Souchon, France
Category: Street Photography
"This is the third picture of thousands taken over a month-long trip to Havana, Cuba, with my 35mm [camera] - and it is my favourite!
"There is something happening here, some kind of tension: this car looks like it is drifting in the middle of the street, and this kid looks like he is running away from something."
Segundo Uso (Second Use) II - Leonardo Reyes-González, Mexico
Category: Object
"Still life photography of things thrown away (aka trash), that might be useful for someone else - or could, hopefully, become art."
The Endless Summer: Surf Trip - Simone Corallini, Italy
Category: Portraiture
"Simone Gentile, a 16-year-old surfer."
Anger Management - Scott Wilson, United Kingdom
Category: Natural World and Wildlife
"A wild mustang stallion kicks up a dust storm in north-western Colorado."
Old Meets New - Anthony Chan, Hong Kong
Category: Architecture
"In an industrial district in Hong Kong, surrounded by a mix of old and new developments, this shot was taken to highlight a contrasting co-existence: a new skyscraper's stylishly designed front entrance and an old industrial complex with myriads of air conditioners, pipes and wires mounted on its wall.
"The shadow and light accentuated the overall monochromic effect of the city's architecture."
Untitled - Isabel Salmon, United Kingdom
Category: Creative
"I began to document my mum's experience with labyrinthitis and persistent postural-perceptual dizziness (PPPD).
"I am finding ways to explore this through experimental techniques, with the intention of combining sound, and also considering other senses.
"I hope to create an installation in collaboration with my mum, using a series of conversations with her."
Exodus - Vicente Ansola, Spain
Category: Landscape
"I encountered this field of sunflowers in Castilla and León [north-west Spain].
"Sunflowers always seek the divine by following the sun on its route.
"These ones, although withered, stood up proudly.
"When I grabbed my camera to shoot, I no longer saw sunflowers but women walking the dry fields of Castilla, wearing ancestral garments."
All photographs courtesy 2022 Sony World Photography Awards. Selected work by winners and shortlisted entries will be exhibited at Somerset House, London, from 13 April - 2 May 2022.