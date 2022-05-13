Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2022 winner revealed
Deana Lawson has won the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize 2022 for her solo exhibition Centropy.
Ms Lawson, from Rochester, New York, was awarded the £30,000 prize on Thursday at a ceremony at The Photographers' Gallery in London.
The annual award recognises artists and projects for their contributions to the world of photography over the past year.
The photographer, who is a professor of visual arts in the Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton University, cast models to pose in a style reminiscent of family photographs.
While the majority of the models are unrelated, she describes them as a "mythological extended family" in images that provide "portals" into other worlds.
"Interrogating the position of the black body in visual culture and playing with tropes such as family portraiture, artifice and nature, [Lawson] takes the personal and makes it political," says Anne-Marie Beckmann, director of the Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation.
Ms Lawson's Centropy exhibition was originally displayed at Kunsthalle Basel, Switzerland, in 2020.
Her work is on display at The Photographers' Gallery, alongside the other shortlisted artists - Anastasia Samoylova, Jo Ractliffe and Gilles Peress - until 12 June 2022.
Here is a selection of work by the three other shortlisted artists.
All pictures courtesy of the artists and subject to copyright. Deana Lawson images courtesy of the artist; Sikkema Jenkins & Co, New York; David Kordansky Gallery, Los Angeles.