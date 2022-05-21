Your pictures on the theme of 'on the water'

Image caption,

Adam Berry: "I love the way this image has a wow factor. It was taken free diving without tanks on a single breath. The scuba divers give a feeling of how deep it is, then you look at the bottom and see my friend sitting on the rock, that's when the wow comes in. To think he can go that deep on one breath gives a real sense of how far he went and what it takes. At that depth, your lungs are squeezed from the pressure and it almost feels like they are empty."