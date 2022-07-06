Beaches and landscapes of an English summer

Lulworth Cove, Dorset, 2019Chanel Irvine
Lulworth Cove, Dorset, 2019

South African-Australian documentary and portrait photographer, Chanel Irvine, first set out to document English summertime in 2019, a year after she moved to the UK.

Irvine captured moments of leisure in coastal towns and countryside villages from Kent to Devon, from Cornwall to Shropshire.

A small number of portraits have the subjects gazing directly into the camera, but the majority of the work is taken from a distance, documenting small summertime rituals and sweeping landscapes.

Chanel Irvine
Clovelly, Devon, 2020
Chanel Irvine
Housel Bay, Cornwall, 2020
Chanel Irvine
Margate, Kent, 2020
Chanel Irvine
Hartland Quay, Devon, 2021
Chanel Irvine
Eynsford, Kent, 2019
Chanel Irvine
Lydbury North, Shropshire, 2020
Chanel Irvine
Columbia Road, London, 2021
Chanel Irvine
Bude, Cornwall, 2021
Chanel Irvine
Whitstable, Kent, 2021

An English Summer by Chanel Irvine is published by Hoxton Mini Press.

