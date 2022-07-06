Beaches and landscapes of an English summer
- Published
South African-Australian documentary and portrait photographer, Chanel Irvine, first set out to document English summertime in 2019, a year after she moved to the UK.
Irvine captured moments of leisure in coastal towns and countryside villages from Kent to Devon, from Cornwall to Shropshire.
A small number of portraits have the subjects gazing directly into the camera, but the majority of the work is taken from a distance, documenting small summertime rituals and sweeping landscapes.
An English Summer by Chanel Irvine is published by Hoxton Mini Press.