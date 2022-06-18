Your pictures on the theme of 'great drives'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme "great drives". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Composite image of a car on a skid panPeter Lawrence
Peter Lawrence: "A Goodwood motor circuit skid pan experience made a great 18th birthday present for my nephew Harry, and provided an opportunity to create this montage of him learning to do a 360 reverse spin."
Marion O'Donoghue
Marion O'Donoghue: "Basil Brush enjoying his recent road trip. Boom! Boom!"
Richard Straw
Richard Straw: "A lonely drive through the desert, along the Great Central Road between Perth and Alice Springs."
Steve Howard
Steve Howard: "Great cars make great drives."
Laurie O'Grady
Laurie O'Grady: "Buddy helping us drive through the Valley of the Gods, Utah."
Alexander Henshaw
Alexander Henshaw: "A 2CV, sunset, roof down, driving, Portland Bill."
Iain Shaw
Iain Shaw: "A Lambro three-wheeler heads up the queue heading away from Fylingdales on the road to Whitby for Easter Weekend."
James Chappel
James Chappell: "A Caterham on the North Coast 500. Nowhere better."
Richard McIntosh
Richard McIntosh: "Not done for its own sake for far too long - it was only a short drive with my elderly parents, but everyone agreed it was absolutely a great one."
Emma Seed
Emma Seed: "Three British classics line up for a drive in Hartlepool. I love the bright and bold colours."
Neil Baird
Neil Baird: "Few views are as iconic as the road through Monument Valley, Utah, and few cars are as iconic as a Mustang."
Ellie Hogbin
Ellie Hogbin: "Unleashing The Beast!"
Emma Seed
Emma Seed: "Watching the sunrise from a Nissan Figaro, in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside."
Raffaella Garavini
Raffaella Garavini: "Great drives require great soundtracks."
Simon Jackson
Simon Jackson: "A road sign in Ladakh, India."
Ashley Maxson
Ashley Maxson: "Out for a morning drive while it is still cool to grade the driveway in Oklahoma on a 1947 Ford automobile plow."
Louise Sherratt
Louise Sherratt: "'I'm serious! He's won three Piston Cups!' says Lightning McQueen. I think this image just portrays great drives perfectly, with him talking to his Inspiration, Doc Hudson."
Nicky Davies
Nicky Davies: "The race is on. Our daily changing Teddy Tableau kept us occupied during Covid lockdown."
Abigail Gostick
Abigail Gostick: "Not quite as advertised! Some rather docile donkeys enjoying their lunch on the road in Brockenhurst, The New Forest."

