Your pictures on the theme of home cooking

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "home cooking". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

SpicesSteve Demeranville
Steve Demeranville: "Walking the backstreets of Andalusia, Spain's Seville, the spices were on display for the choosing, ready for sale for the evening's cuisine."
Maggie Crouch
Maggie Crouch: "I baked an enormous mince pie for my friend Bonny's birthday."
Robert Mazelow
Robert Mazelow: "A cooking nightmare."
Lorraine Devlin
Lorraine Devlin: "Happy memories of a caravan trip to Devon and my husband's birthday - a light meal with wine, watching a gentle shower pass by."
Geoff Rimmer
Geoff Rimmer: "Well, you got a roll with it!"
Harri Holmberg
Harri Holmberg: "After a night in August in a tent at a nearby lake south of Stockholm, Sweden, we came home with self-caught crayfish. They were cooked the next day and then the crayfish lie and soak up the crayfish broth for a night before we can enjoy the salty taste."
Brenda Yamba
Brenda Yamba: "Family get-together, Lusaka, Zambia."
Derek Wilcock
Derek Wilcock: "All the ingredients you need for a perfect Italian meal."
Rebecca Harrison
Rebecca Harrison: "When the home-baked pretzels turn out so well that you both want to capture them in full technicolour."
Debbie Beard
Debbie Beard: "My attempt at a Jubilee bake - not perfect but made with enthusiasm."
Natasha Everson-Williams
Natasha Everson-Williams: "Loving the beet - summer beetroot harvested for a veggie pasta dinner."
Keith Hadley
Keith Hadley: "My homemade scones topped with strawberry jam and clotted cream - ideal for the summer."

