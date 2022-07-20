Your pictures on the theme of in the dark'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "in the dark". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

FoxCallum Collie
Callum Collie: "This lovely red fox was captured earlier this month in Dumfries and Galloway, whilst searching for dinner."
Stuart Macaulay
Stuart Macaulay: "Taken on a northern-lights hunting trip at Abisko, Sweden, where a tepee was set up to offer us some shelter from the biting cold and wind."
Eira Smith
Eira Smith: "Venice - even more atmospheric at night."
Bartek Biela
Bartek Biela: "A caver returning up the Monastery pitch in Lost John's Cave, a fine vertical cave accessible to experienced cavers only by rope, Leck Fell, Yorkshire Dales."
Daniel J Castelli
Daniel J Castelli: "A resident in our town, of Portland, Connecticut, built a replica of the Doctor's Tardis. It served as a free tiny library. By photographing it at night, on film, I eliminated a distracting, messy background."
Louise Dixon
Louise Dixon: "In a beer garden, investigating the dark."
Patrick Dixon
Patrick Dixon: "A common frog caught crawling through an old rusty machine in the garden."
Carl Gibbons
Carl Gibbons: "Even at midnight, the concrete carries the heat of the day."
Keely Pleger
Keely Pleger: "Exploring Central Oregon lava caves with only our flashlights. It was a very different feeling when the lights went out."
Lynsey Hewitso
Lynsey Hewitson: "A single light in the darkness revealed this African lion in the Okavango Delta, golden and majestic."

