Image caption,

People release paper lanterns on the Motoyasu River beside the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, commonly known as the atomic bomb dome, to mark the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack in Hiroshima. It is estimated that 140,000 of Hiroshima's 350,000 population were killed in the blast, with thousands more dying from radiation sickness in the weeks, months and years that followed.