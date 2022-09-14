People gather ahead of Queen's lying-in-state

Large queues are forming along the banks of the River Thames as people wait for the Queen's lying-in-state to begin.

Members of the public join the queue on the South Bank, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, 14th September 2022Alamy
PA Media

People have also been gathering along the Mall and Whitehall ahead of the procession, when the Queen's coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters

King Charles III and his sons the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will walk behind the Queen's coffin this afternoon, alongside other senior royals.

It will travel along the Mall, past Horse Guards Parade and down Whitehall to arrive at Westminster Hall at 15:00 BST.

Reuters
PA Media

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past the coffin to pay their respects, with a huge policing operation in place.

EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Alamy

The late Queen will lie in state for four days inside Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral, to be held on 19 September.

Reuters

All photos subject to copyright

Related Topics