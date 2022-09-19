The Queen's funeral in pictures
- Published
Guests have been arriving at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.
The monarch's coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where about 2,000 people will attend the funeral service.
Politicians, royals and celebrities are among those in attendance.
Ministers Nadhim Zahawi and Jacob Rees-Mogg and opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer were among those pictured arriving.
The Queen Consort's son Tom Parker Bowles and the Princess of Wales' parents were seen entering the abbey.
British television personality Bear Grylls was also pictured outside the abbey.
Police officers have been patrolling outside the abbey and down The Mall ahead of the funeral, which is set to begin at 11.00 BST.
People have been gathering on streets in London to watch the funeral procession.
Chrissy Heerey, who serves in the Royal Air Force and was the last person to view Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state, was among those gathered on the streets.
