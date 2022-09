Image caption,

Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, cuts off her ponytail during a protest outside the Iranian consulate in Istanbul to protest about the death of Mahsa Amini. Ms Amini was arrested by morality police in Tehran, with reports that officers beat her head with a baton and banged her head against one of their vehicles. The 22-year-old died in hospital, after spending three days in a coma. The police have denied she was mistreated and said she suffered "sudden heart failure".