Your pictures on the theme of 'sculpture'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "sculpture". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Tony Dowell
Tony Dowell: "This broken gate at the end of a coast road becomes an impromptu sculpture - a crown of thorns perhaps?"
Alexandros Kallias
Alexandros Kallias: "Silhouettes of people taking a stroll by the sea in Thessaloniki (Greece) depicted as 'human sculptures'."
Nick Crosbie
Nick Crosbie: "Broken bricks threaded together on Crosby Beach."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "The sculpture of the harbour master has a visitor which covers the other direction."
Sue Norton
Sue Norton: "Sculptural shapes in nature: close up of a succulent in a pot."
Mark Jolly
Mark Jolly sent in this picture of the moon behind the Manchester war museum at sunset.
Andrew D Jackson
Andrew D Jackson: "This piece is part of a group of sculptures in Copenhagen's harbour. Its character seems to respond to changes in the weather."
Jeremiah Gilbert
Jeremiah Gilbert: "The Galleta Meadows Sculptures in California's Anza-Borrego Desert consist of over 130 rust-coloured works by artist Ricardo Breceda, including a multi-segment dragon, giant scorpion, and a missionary crossing the desert with his dog."
Becki Suree
Becki Suree: "Stunning sculpture of a mermaid in Albufeira, Portugal, on a rainy day."
Kevin Privett
Kevin Privett: "Pilane sculpture park, Klovedal, Sweden."
Wayne Hayes
Wayne Hayes: "Gallos at Tintagel Castle."
Anthony Amorosi
Anthony Amorosi: "I wish I had that car."
Eugene Resh
Eugene Resh sent in this picture that he titled: "In the midst of it."
Holly Chambers
Holly Chambers: "Angel of the North in snow."
Keith Hadley
Keith Hadley: "A memorial to the First World War poet Wilfred Owen who died just before the hostilities ended. The anguish of war perfectly embodied in a sculpture."
Alex Ashby
Alex Ashby: "These custard baos looked right back at me as I wait to reveal their melting custard middles. A tasty reminder of Hong Kong's edible sculpture scene."
Eric Matthews
Eric Matthews: "Walking back to the car park at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the late afternoon light on this sculpture by Robert Indiana was perfect."

The next theme is "autumn walks" and the deadline for entries is 15 November 2022.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

