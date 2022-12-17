Your pictures on the theme of 'bright lights'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "bright lights". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Fish and chips vanLucy Spiers
Lucy Spiers: "The reflections of the bright sign on the wet paving were so pretty and really caught my eye. Glad to see the same fish and chips van still operates on the Southbank and survived the pandemic."
Simon Torr
Simon Torr: "How stars are made - West Cornwall mine engine pumping out the bright night sky."
Louise Moon
Louise Moon: "I'd been wanting to try this photographic set-up for ages. You take photos of a lightbulb with an indoor sparkler behind it to make it look like its cracking with energy. It took lots of trial and error to get the sparkler in the right place, but I was really pleased with the final result."
Harri Holmberg
Harri Holmberg: "Stockholm pays tribute to the memory of Alfred Nobel with a light show."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "In the dark there is a bright light shining."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "The bright light of the rising sun's rays lit up the waters of Pen Ponds in Richmond Park."
Dylan McCarthy
Dylan McCarthy: "Bright lights and late nights."
Jerry Olivas
Jerry Olivas: "The background of this Southern California orange and blue sunset made these traffic, pedestrian and street lights even more vibrant."
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "Christmas tree lights from New Brunswick, Canada."
Angela Haworth
Angela Haworth: "The Autumn light and sound show at Botanical Gardens in Montreal in Canada created a mystical feast of colour and bright lights amidst eerily beautiful music."
Kathryn Stevenson
Kathryn Stevenson: "I captured a sunny break in the clouds on an otherwise very grey day. The coloured pattern feature on my window panes created some interesting light patterns."
Ian West
Ian West: "Taxi, please!"
Megan Long
Megan Long: "Putting up the Christmas lights and enjoying the cosy lighting."
Ulrike Myller
Ulrike Myller: "A shipyard early in the morning in the Kiel Canal on the voyage from the North Sea to the Baltic Sea."

The next theme is "open doors" and the deadline for entries is 10 January 2023.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

More on this story

Related Topics