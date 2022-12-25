Weather, wildlife and wonder: Your pictures of 2022

Image caption,

Adam Berry: "I love the way this image has a 'wow' factor. It was taken free-diving, without tanks, on a single breath. The scuba divers give a feeling of how deep it is - then you look at the bottom and see my friend sitting on the rock, that's when the 'wow' comes in. To think he can go that deep in one breath gives a real sense of how far he went and what it takes. At that depth, your lungs are squeezed from the pressure and it almost feels like they are empty."