In pictures: Press Photographer of the Year

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, 2 June 2022Hannah McKay / Reuters
Hannah McKay's picture of the Queen and other members of the Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London was one of the pictures that won the Photographer of the Year award

Reuters photographer Hannah McKay has been named as The British Press Photographers' Association Press Photographer of the Year for 2022.

McKay's work was selected from more than 2,000 entries by photographers working in the UK and abroad.

Across the various categories members of the association were invited to vote for their favourite entries, with members of the board choosing the overall winning portfolio from the category winners.

Here are a selection of the winning entries from each category.

Hannah McKay: Press Photographer of the Year and winner of the News category

Hannah McKay / Reuters
McKay's winning set of pictures included a photograph of the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson out for an early morning jog in January 2022
Hannah McKay / Reuters
Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City football player Jamie Vardy, was photographed by McKay as she arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice during her libel case against Coleen Rooney in May 2022
Hannah McKay / Reuters
Liz Truss became prime minister on 6 September, the day McKay took this picture. Truss then resigned 45 days later
Hannah McKay / Reuters
McKay was sent to cover the wildfires in Malaga, Spain, and captured this picture taken at Playa del Bajondillo beach in Torremolinos as people look at the smoke from the fires in the distance
Hannah McKay / Reuters
McKay also captured the heatwave in the UK with this aerial view of Bournemouth beach in June 2022

Simon Hulme: Business category winner

Simon Hulme
Simon Hulme's winning pictures included this spectacular picture of the moon setting behind Ferrybridge Power Station in West Yorkshire
Simon Hulme
Hulme stepped inside the "anechoic chamber" at Bradford University to photograph Professor Fun Hu, director of the Bradford-Renduchintala Centre for Space AI, holding a "pocket cube" satellite
Simon Hulme
Journeyman cooper Euan Findlay was pictured by Hulme in the cooperage at Theakston Brewery in Masham, North Yorkshire

Simon Townsley: Photo Essay category winner

Simon Townsley
Simon Townsley's winning photo essay explored issue of drug addiction in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

Victoria Jones: Winner of the Essay (Death of a Monarch) category

Victoria Jones
The Death of a Monarch category was created following death of Queen Elizabeth II. Victoria Jones won the category with a series of pictures that captured the events leading up to the funeral
Victoria Jones
Members of the public stand in the queue on the South Bank in London opposite the Palace of Westminster, as they wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral
Victoria Jones
The Queen's coffin is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Joann Randles: Portrait category winner

Joann Randles
Joann Randles was awarded first place in the Portrait category for a number of photographs, including this one of Elvis tribute artist, Darren 'Graceland' Jones, 50, from Pontypool
Joann Randles
Another of Randles' pictures shows Olha Boyko wearing a traditional Ukrainian embroidered dress as her family celebrate Ukraine Independence Day

Robert Perry: Arts and Entertainment category winner

Robert Perry
Robert Perry's picture of Chloe Burton from Edinburgh viewing Zoom by Keith McIntyre at The Royal Scottish Academy exhibition at the Mound helped win him the Arts and Entertainment category

Max Mumby: Winner Royal category

Max Mumby
Photographs at the celebrations commemorating the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne won Max Mumby the Royal category. Here Prince Louis of Cambridge sticks his tongue out at his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Ben Stansall: Sport (action) category winner

Ben Stansall
The Sport (action) category was won by Ben Stansall. One of his pictures was taken at the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Ben Stansall
Another captured Italy's Martina Maggio during the women's floor exercise team final event during the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool
Ben Stansall
Stansall also took this close-up of Kendrick Thompson of the Bahamas as he competed in the men's decathlon shot put event at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on day seven of the Commonwealth Games

Eddie Keogh: Sport (away from the action) category winner

Eddie Keogh
Eddie Keogh photographed Sunderland fans as they celebrated their side's first goal scored by Elliot Embleton during the Sky Bet League One play-off final match between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium

George Cracknell-Wright: Young Photographer category winner

George Cracknell Wright
George Cracknell Wright's picture of Coleen and Wayne Rooney leaving the Roayl Courts of Justice during their libel trial helped earn him the Young Photographer prize
George Cracknell Wright
Wright also photographed the crowds taking pictures of the motorcade carrying the Queen's coffin around Hyde Park Corner as part of its journey from RAF Northolt to Buckingham Palace

You can see more winning images on the competition website.

