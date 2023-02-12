Your pictures on the theme of 'winter walks'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "winter walks". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Figure in a winter landscapeHelen Ruth Edmondson
Helen Ruth Edmondson: "The spectacular hoar frost made this morning walk absolutely wonderful."
John Cooper
John Cooper: "My daughter's colourful wellies always brighten up a dull winter walk."
Jacqueline Melling
Jacqueline Melling: "Easy to see where this blackbird has been out and about looking for food."
Patrick Mitchell
Patrick Mitchell: "What you looking at?"
Siobhan Gale
Siobhan Gale: "Walkies on a chilly afternoon at Burnham Beeches, Buckinghamshire."
Roland Trope
Roland Trope: "A couple walk past Gothic Bridge, Central Park, New York City, seemingly enjoying the transformation of the park and the bridge by the fallen snow, and the quiet empty expanse of untouched snow."
Diwakar Redhu
Diwakar Redhu: "A dog-walking moment captured right before the early evening winter sunset on Southsea seafront, Portsmouth."
Katie Clarke
Katie Clarke: "A competitor on the Spine Race, an epic non-stop race along the entire length of the Pennine Way."
Mark Careless
Mark Careless: "A heavy air frost showing itself in different ways. Taken on a mini-break in East Yorkshire."
Graham Dobie
Graham Dobie: "A winter's walk in icy Perthshire."
Tilen Pecnik
Tilen Pecnik: "The picture was taken on the beautiful Velika Planina, Slovenia, the day after a heavy snowfall. Due to the low temperatures and the wind, the trees are covered in snow. Snow, clear sky and sun create a feeling of idyll and winter fairy tale."
Elizabeth Roach
Elizabeth Roach: "I was surprised that at sub-freezing temperatures these wild, Icelandic ponies were still curious enough to come and investigate our group of hikers."
Debbie Dragone
Debbie Dragone: "Winter Hill is a local beauty spot overlooking the River Thames in Cookham. It is the perfect place for a winter walk."
Marius Voica
Marius Voica: "Sunset with snow and fog in Transylvania."
Jane Elle
Jane Elle: "Reindeer taking a winter walk over the Christmas cake!"
Fabio Geri
Fabio Geri: "Winter walks in a different kind of winter. Winter in the southern hemisphere in the Namib Desert [in southern Africa]."
Dr Kevin Privett
Dr Kevin Privett: "Stile."
Louise Adele
Louise Adele: "Found these two swans on the icy lake together whilst walking around one of my local country parks."
Roshan Khatri
Roshan Khatri: "STOP Peeking."
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "Hiking in the back country of New Brunswick, Canada, during a snow storm."
Rob Clemes
Rob Clemes: "Wet winter walk for Walter."
Charlotte Crossley
Charlotte Crossley: "Pigs might fly… and so might cockapoos!"

