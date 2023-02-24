Capturing every hour of each New Year's Day for 24 years
For the past 20 years a group of photographers have set out to capture a flavour of the first day of the year, those quiet moments that can go unnoticed.
Each photographer is allocated one hour to record what is going on around them, and each moves forward one hour every year, so in four years' time when the project finally ends they will all have taken a picture for each hour of the day.
The original 24 met while studying at Central St Martins in London, although some have moved on and been replaced by others in the subsequent years.
This year's collection was curated by Anna Bassett, picture editor of The Times magazine, who said: "I think this collection of photographs taken during the first 24 hours of 2023 gives you a real sense of the world coming together to celebrate the same day, regardless of where in the world the images are taken.
"This selection evokes the various junctures in New Year's Day, and seeks to capture life within its 24 hours, be it a poignant moment, a celebration, or just the passing of time.
"A variety of situations, people, places and atmospheres are encapsulated within the images, and give a visually dynamic sense of the times we're living in."
The pictures are on show for 24 days in Soho Square, London, from 24 February until 19 March.
Here is a selection of the pictures with comments from some of the photographers.
All times in GMT.
00:00 Candida Jones
01:00 Rachel Hain
04:00 Helen Chambers
06:00 Charlotte Bond
08:00 Yvonne De Rosa
09:00 (10:00 CET) Enrico Vietti
12:00 Teri Pengilley
14:00 Ali Waggie
17:00 Sarah Lucy Brown
18:00 Nicky Townsend
19:00 (15:00 Bolivia) Gini May
22:00 Brendan Delaney
You can find our more about the project on their website: www.24photography.org