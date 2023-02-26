Your pictures on the theme of 'shelter'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "shelter". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Land Rovers under a treeKaren Rollison
Karen Rollison: "Serengeti Shade. This is a popular safari rest stop providing welcome shelter from the African sun."
Agnès Ruiz
Agnès Ruiz: "One of my favourite places, peaceful and melancholic, the French Alps."
Ian Looker
Ian Looker: "On a walk in the Lake District, the weather was closing in, but the shelter looked a bit flawed."
Jane Elle
Jane Elle: "Sheltering from the sun under a parasol in Nice, I noticed the pigeon's shadow."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "This crafty cat has found shelter under a cushion, I hope he doesn't get sat on!"
Jim Lee
Jim Lee: "Nestled in a bush for shelter, these baby robins will remain cramped with their siblings until they are a couple of weeks old. Once they leave this nest they will never return."
Robert Horner
Robert Horner: "Too close for comfort, these Ethiopian swallows in Kenya were ready to fly the shelter."
Stéphane Davy
Stéphane Davy: "The joys of monsoon in Mumbai."
Linda St Louis
Linda St Louis: "Protection and mothering as goslings seek the safety of their mother under her wings."
George Woosley
George Woolsey: "Roman battle shelter from enemy arrow bombardment."
Hayley King
Hayley King: "Blue tit deciding whether to venture out or stay inside for a little longer."
Pavlina Gavrilova
Pavlina Gavrilova: "During our Safari trip to Africa, we stayed at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge in Zimbabwe. While having breakfast in the open area we noticed many nests hanging on the palms surrounding the hotel. Later we were told that these nests are built by little birds called southern masked weavers. These little birds take grasses, reeds, and other vegetation, and carefully weave them together to form their sophisticated nests."
Scott Antcliffe
Scott Antcliffe: "A ring-necked parakeet seeking shelter in a park in Sheffield."
Sayantan Bose
Sayantan Bose: "The ultimate shelter - it completely transforms the one who enters it. A monarch butterfly caterpillar in a pupa that will hatch in a few days to release a beautiful butterfly."

The next theme is "voyage" and the deadline for entries is 7 March 2023.

The pictures will be published later that week and you will be able to find them, along with other galleries, on the In Pictures section of the BBC News website.

You can upload your entries on this page or email them to yourpics@bbc.co.uk.

Terms and conditions apply.

Further details and themes are at: We set the theme, you take the pictures.

All photographs subject to copyright.

Related Topics

More on this story