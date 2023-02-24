Ceremonies mark the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Ceremonies are taking place to mark the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.
A year after the war began events were held in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other world cities.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hands over a flag to a serviceman during a ceremony titled, 'February, Year, Invincibility' on Sofiivska Square in Kyiv.
"We endured. We were not defeated," Mr Zelensky says, vowing Ukraine will do everything to win, a year on from the invasion by Russian armed forces.
A minute's silence was held across the UK at 11:00 GMT led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outside Downing Street, alongside Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko, his wife Inna Prystaiko and members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Ukrainian community groups gather at Grey's Monument in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Ukrainian teenager, Alisa Bushuieva, who was forced to flee with her mother in February last year, played piano to the crowd following a minute's silence at Peter's Lane in Liverpool.
Children from St Mary's Ukrainian School lit some of the 52 candles - one for each week of the war - during an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London.
Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski conducted the service, which included a speech delivered by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
The cathedral is decorated by 461 paper angels, one for each child that has died in the past year according to the official statistics.
People take part in a national prayer for peace at St. Martin's Cathedral, the Dom Church in Utrecht, Netherlands.
Ukrainian military recruits gathered for prayers, blessings and a one-minute silence alongside British and Canadian troops, during a sunrise commemorative service at Lydd army camp in Kent, south-east England.
Protestors held a rally, against Russia's aggression on Ukraine, in a rainy Tokyo.
A candlelight vigil took place outside UN University in the city.
People gather during a candlelight vigil to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia.
Ukrainians and their supporters in Sydney participate in the "365 Days Strong" rally and candlelight vigil at St Mary's Cathedral Square.
The sails of the Sydney Opera House were illuminated with the colours of the Ukrainian flag later in the day.
