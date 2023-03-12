Your pictures on the theme of 'voyage'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "voyage". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Woman on a boatAmy Fyfe-Taylor
Amy Fyfe-Taylor: "A sunny ferry ride from Cadenabbia to Bellagio on Lake Como, soaking up the stunning views."
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "Voyage departures from Southampton somehow look more impressive at low tide."
JC Melling
JC Melling: "The River Lune stretches 53 miles through Cumbria and Lancashire. Paddling downstream, these five people are just checking out the rapids in front of them having come round the huge bend that forms part of Ruskin's View."
Chris Tudor
Chris Tudor: "My dive buddy and I spent 10 glorious days on this beautiful liveaboard, cruising down the northern atolls of the Maldives. The diving provided daily encounters with sharks, manta rays, octopuses and all the other marine life that inhabits this wonderful region of the Indian Ocean."
Martin Odino
Martin Odino: "Flying besides magnificent and gargantuan Mt Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on a tropical morning, just a fortnight after the March 2022 equinox, gave a sense of an endless voyage from the seemingly frozen time."
Ila Schloss
Ila Schloss: "Poppy the swan is harbour master, checking up on me at the window of my berth on Shellfish, a 1931 motor yacht in Long Island."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "A long voyage for these migrating birds."
Damian Walker
Damian Walker: "Far from plain sailing, my £3 car boot boat was heading towards a point of no return. This tranquil looking flooded golf course was next to the fast flowing River Brent, in West London. I like to do a wind check and push the boat out towards a piece of land I can reach with my wellies. And armed with a pound shop fishing rod I usually get my boat back. It's a good place for quiet reflection, especially as the sun goes down. There is a risk I won't get my boat back if the wind changes. But that's the adventure of budget travel."
Jane Elle
Jane Elle: "Kayaking on the Rhône."
lga Arune
lga Arune: "Let the voyage begin."
Josh Gibbens
Josh Gibbens: "Looking east towards the Inner Hebrides whilst standing on the deck of MV Isle of Mull travelling from Lochboisdale to Oban."
Kim Osborn
Kim Osborn: "No mistaken identity! On my holiday going to Tenerife."
Clive Marchant
Clive Marchant: "Rest and recreation on board HMS Trincomalee."
Alison Clewes
Alison Clewes calls this the End of the Voyage: "Ships hulls on the South West Coast Path at West Yelland [in Devon]. We sat in a wrecked boat and ate pasties. The only sounds being the chill wind and the lonesome sound of the curlews. Felt quite apocalyptic."
John Barnes
John Barnes: "At the end of a long day, a fishing boat comes back to the shore in Cochin, Kerala, India."
Shane Barker
Shane Barker: "I often wonder what it would be like to be on a voyage to a distant planet or star. As I will never afford a space rocket to get me there, I guess I'll use what transport I have."

