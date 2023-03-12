Your pictures on the theme of 'voyage'

Image caption,

Damian Walker: "Far from plain sailing, my £3 car boot boat was heading towards a point of no return. This tranquil looking flooded golf course was next to the fast flowing River Brent, in West London. I like to do a wind check and push the boat out towards a piece of land I can reach with my wellies. And armed with a pound shop fishing rod I usually get my boat back. It's a good place for quiet reflection, especially as the sun goes down. There is a risk I won't get my boat back if the wind changes. But that's the adventure of budget travel."