Your pictures on the theme of 'machinery'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of "machinery". Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Inside the Souter LighthouseKathleen Ann O'Donnell
Kathleen Ann O'Donnell took this picture inside the Souter Lighthouse: "Look inside the light."
Mark Fitzpatrick
Mark Fitzpatrick: "Captured during a Christmas market visit to Brussels."
Jacqui Dimmock
Jacqui Dimmock: "Heavy machinery is the order of the day to 'crack' these tough cookies!"
Bob Fowler
Bob Fowler: "Thanks to the legions of volunteers, many examples of heritage machinery have been saved and restored to working order. This example is on the South Devon Railway."
Krzysztof Suchnick
Krzysztof Suchnicki: "'First a toot! Then a hoot! Steam is churning, Wheels are turning!' From The Locomotive, a poem by Julian Tuwim. Taken at the Steam Locomotive Gala in Lower Silesia, Poland."
Olga Arune
Olga Arune: "Harvest has begun."
Ida Alwin
Ida Alwin: "One of the ultimate tests of a machine's capabilities - a motocross race."
Philip Sinclair
Philip Sinclair: "I saw this wonderful machine in a field near Hammerwich in September 2007. I do hope somebody has restored it."
Jane Luetkens
Jane Luetkens: "I was not sure if this machine was moving too."
David Pechey
David Pechey: "This is part of the engine operating the winding gear responsible for raising and lowering the miners' cage at Astley Green Mining Museum, Greater Manchester. The museum is run by volunteers, many of whom worked at the mine until its closure in 1970 and who gladly tell stories of life down at the coalface."
Paul Rooney
Paul Rooney: "Derelict machinery at the higher levels of the Dinorwic slate quarry, North Wales."
Graham Banks
Graham Banks: "A Morgan three-wheeler engine."
Ian Brash
Ian Brash: "Grinding stones in the Peak District once used to grind grain are now left as a memory of the past."
Tom Reynold
Tom Reynolds: "On Hastings Beach this is one mechanical way to haul the fishing boats up on the beach."
Mike Tindal
Mike Tindal: "This old mechanical bridge is sitting in the Boston Harbour, not far from the Boston Tea Party Museum."

