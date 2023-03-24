In pictures: Rubbish and fires in French protests

King Charles has postponed his first state visit to France after protests over pension reform turned violent.

Huge numbers of people have taken part in demonstrations across France over legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

Remon Haazen/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock
STEFANO RELLANDINI/Getty Images

Refuse collectors have been on strike for over two weeks in several cities, with Paris seeing thousands of tonnes of uncollected rubbish on the streets.

YVES HERMAN/Reuters
YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

Some protesters set fire to the piles of rubbish on Thursday - the clean up began early Friday morning.

YVES HERMAN/reuters
YVES HERMAN/Rueters
YVES HERMAN/reuters

Demonstrations in central Paris were peaceful, but some groups smashed shop windows, burnt rubbish and clashed with riot police.

Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/REX/Shutterstock
Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/REX/Shutterstock
GONZALO FUENTES/Reuters
Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock
Lafargue Raphael/ABACA/REX/Shutterstock

In the city of Bordeaux, people gathered against the reform and chanted: "Macron, resign!"

Moritz Thibaud/ABACA/REX/Shutterstock
Fabien Pallueau/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

A fire engulfed the front door of the Bordeaux town hall on Thursday evening.

Twitter Bookee0/via REUTERS

