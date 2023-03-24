In pictures: Rubbish and fires in French protests
King Charles has postponed his first state visit to France after protests over pension reform turned violent.
Huge numbers of people have taken part in demonstrations across France over legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Refuse collectors have been on strike for over two weeks in several cities, with Paris seeing thousands of tonnes of uncollected rubbish on the streets.
Some protesters set fire to the piles of rubbish on Thursday - the clean up began early Friday morning.
Demonstrations in central Paris were peaceful, but some groups smashed shop windows, burnt rubbish and clashed with riot police.
In the city of Bordeaux, people gathered against the reform and chanted: "Macron, resign!"
A fire engulfed the front door of the Bordeaux town hall on Thursday evening.
