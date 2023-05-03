King Charles's coronation dress rehearsal lights up London night

Members of the UK's armed forces have paraded through the streets of central London during the night in a full dress rehearsal for the King's coronation.

A night time rehearsal in central London for the Coronation.James Manning / PA

The procession will feature more than 6,000 men and women from the UK and Commonwealth countries.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters

Dressed in military attire, military personnel practised their positions in rows on horseback and on foot in preparation for Saturday's event, accompanying the Gold State Coach on its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

Andy Rain / EPA
Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Jeff Overs / BBC
Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Jordan Pettitt / PA Wire
Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Henry Nicholls / Reuters

All photographs are subject to copyright.

