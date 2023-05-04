King Charles's Coronation: Royal superfans camp out
Bunting is going up and flags are flying as London and the rest of the UK prepare for the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles.
Some people have pitched tents early in order to secure the best positions to view the procession.
Meanwhile in Rhyl, people have used their craft skills to celebrate the royal occasion.
At Weymouth beach, sculptors Mark Anderson and Annette Rydin have constructed a giant sand sculpture of King Charles.
Official preparations are taking place. Yeoman of the Guard in full dress uniform have started their journey, and behind the scenes things are being prepared for the procession.
After a military parade for representatives of the Commonwealth who are taking part in the Coronation, a captain in the Maldives National Defence Force tried on a bearskin hat belonging to a British Guardsman.
In London's Soho, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted crowds as they visited a pub to see how it was preparing for the celebrations.
Back on the Mall, fans of the Royal Family were also getting ready for the occasion.
