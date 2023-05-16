Slurping Spaghetti and other food photo contest winners Published 22 minutes ago

The Candy Man, by UK photographer Jon Enoch, has won the overall prize at the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition this year.

Image source, Jon Enoch

The photograph was taken in the streets of Mumbai and is part of a wider series of images of the sellers who display the candy in a variety of ways in the hope of attracting a buyer.

"I'm ecstatic to receive this award, it's a real honour to get this recognition in such a prestigious competition laden with wonderful imagery," says Enoch.

"The winning image was part of a personal project - a huge amount of time and thought went into capturing it so it's great to be recognised by such an esteemed panel of judges. Ever since I first saw the candy floss sellers I was drawn to the shapes, colours and juxtaposition of the candy and the urban environment."

Here are some of the competition category winners, with descriptions by the photographers.

Bring Home the Harvest category: In the Storm by Khanh Phan Thi, Vietnam

Image source, Khanh Phan Thi

"When I arrived at Lap An Lagoon, the storm came.

"The people who were with me were very afraid of lightning, but I stayed to witness the change of the storm when Heaven and Earth seemed to be connected by wind and water.

"I tried to stay calm, to forget my fear and shoot this moment."

The Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers: Adua's Kitchen by Carla Sutera Sardo, Italy

Image source, Carla Sutera Sardo

"Adua's kitchen is part of a journey down memory lane of an 86-year-old woman who had to leave her lifelong home during the Covid pandemic."

Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year: Girl After Emptying a Tank at the End of the Fermentation by Thierry Gaudillère, France

Image source, Thierry Gaudillère

"Girl resting after emptying a vat after the fermentation of the grapes in a vineyard in Burgundy.

"Physical and tiring work."

Food at the Table category: Thankful for the Simplicity in Life by Jesslyn Jocom, Singapore

Image source, Jesslyn Jocom

"This image was taken from my visit to Shwe Gu Orphanage monastery in Old Bagan, Myanmar, in 2018.

"I visited this monastery for three days and observed their daily routines. Most of these children have lost their parents and have no family.

"They are training to be Buddhist monks."

Pink Lady Moments of Joy category: Hanging Up Persimmons by Zhonghua Yang, Taihang Mountains, China

Image source, Zhonghua Yang

"This year's persimmons are harvested, peeled and dressed, and hung under the eaves in bunches, waiting for the persimmons to soften and freeze, hoping they will bring a good price in the New Year."

Food for the Family category: Slurping Spaghetti by Catherine Falls, Ireland

Image source, Catherine Falls

"Spag bol is always a winner in our house and the leftovers are enjoyed for lunch the next day, as my youngest daughter demonstrates in this image."

Food in the Field category: Dinner is Ready by Felipe Pizano, UK

Image source, Felipe Pizano

"A sow taking a nap in a hole, meanwhile her piglets feed themselves in the hot weather of Palenque, close to Cartagena, Colombia."

Food Stylist Award: The Aftermath by stylist Keiron George and photographer Frankie Turner, UK

Image source, Frankie Turner

"This image is one of several in the collection Beauty in Destruction."

On the Phone category: Bonnet Delights by Hein van Tonder, United Arab Emirates

Image source, Hein van Tonder

"Saturday afternoon street food in Galle Fort, Sri Lanka."

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year (China): Anchang Sugar Dance Artist by Zhonghua Yang, China

Image source, Zhonghua Yang

"The process of pulling sugar is a local specialty.

"This process is very skilful and the master appears to be dancing when pulling the white sugar."

Politics of Food category: Ramadan Meals Among the Ruins in Idlib, Syria by Mouneb Taim, Netherlands

Image source, Mouneb Taim

"After the campaign of the Syrian regime on Idlib and the departure of the Syrian forces from the city of Nayrab, the people of the city found all its houses destroyed.

"That was in the month of Ramadan in the year 2020. Neither the war nor the destruction prevented the people from holding a group breakfast, an important tradition for them during Ramadan."

Student Food Photographer of the Year supported by The Royal Photographic Society: Amazonian Foodscape, by Kim Bainbridge, UK

Image source, Kim Bainbridge

"An imaginative scene that could be somewhere in the dense Amazonian jungle made out of food."

Young (10 and under): Peaches by Maja Kowalczyk, Poland

Image source, Maja Kowalczyk

"One of my favourite summer fruits, photographed under a tree in our garden."

The exhibition of all the finalists can be seen at The Royal Photographic Society in Bristol from Saturday 20 May until Sunday 11 June.

All photographs courtesy Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2023