In pictures: Waiting is over for Eurovision 2023 fans
- Published
Excitement has been building all day in Liverpool with fans arriving to watch the Eurovision Song Contest final. In the Eurovision Village, crowds have been gathering to watch all the musical drama on a big screen.
Queues were good humoured as fans waited their turn to enter the main arena.
Fans have been flying the national colours for their countries - with lots of loving attention to outfits - so there can be no doubt who these fans hope will win.
Irish duo Jedward were among the acts who entertained fans in the Village zone.
