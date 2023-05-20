Your pictures on the theme of 'springtime'

We asked our readers to send in their best pictures on the theme of 'springtime'. Here is a selection of the photographs we received from around the world.

Fern in New Jersey, USAJack Doran
Jack Doran: "The tip of a new fern frond in the final stages of unwinding itself."
Mihaela Sofronea
Mihaela Sofronea: "The breathtaking snow-capped Fagaraș peaks stand as sentinels of the past winter, their presence contrasting with the purple life around."
Guy Greenwood:
Guy Greenwood: "Sold, subject to contract. A blue tit inspecting our nest box in the garden. It later moved in and now we have a brood in the box and a lot of flying in and out, feeding them. We are now waiting for the fledglings to appear."
Justin Rowlands
Justin Rowlands: "A camera-shy chick."
Mark Aliakbar
Mark Aliakbar: "A beautiful morning walk at Baddesley Clinton, Warwickshire National Trust."
Marius van Tetterode
Marius van Tetterode: "Now it is springtime. Sun and dandelion"
David Hunt
David Hunt: "Checking into the Bee Hotel."
Jane Luetkens
Jane Luetkens: "Two springtime jobs: painting toenails ready for sandals, and clearing the moss that has grown over the winter. And I was joined by a butterfly!"
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "It's springtime swim-time for this Egyptian goose family in Richmond Park, Surrey."
Oliver Kupferschmidt
Oliver Kupferschmidt: "How to change your clock for daylight saving time? Spring forward! Like this little pinto, near Berlin. In autumn, fall back."
Stuart Manktelow:
Stuart Manktelow: "On our recent trip to Namibia, we saw many Springboks in the remote areas of Damaraland. Every time we saw them we would say 'springtime'!"
Mark Weaver
Mark Weaver: "A frolicking spring lamb - in the Elan Valley, Mid Wales - stops to glance at its mother, perhaps hoping she caught sight of his new tricks?"
Diana Woodhouse
Diana Woodhouse: "A Greylag goose protecting her goslings from an inquisitive mallard."
Michael Heinrich
Michael Heinrich: "Some grape hyacinths - suddenly above us, on the steep slope of what is left of the walls in the grounds of Falkenstein Castle (Taunus), near Frankfurt."
Rachael Blakey
Rachael Blakey: "An otter in rural New Brunswick, Canada."
Claire Sheppard
Claire Sheppard: "6.45am in a field near Breamore, Hampshire and these hares were enjoying their boxing match in the spring sunshine."
John Earnshaw
John Earnshaw: "Dunstanburgh Castle gorse."
Doris Ender
Doris Ender: "When I noticed these cleaning mops, I was reminded of my upcoming spring-cleaning."
Kenneth King
Kenneth King: "Newborn Canada goslings can be found roaming around the meadow of Aztec West business park in Bristol, signalling the beginning of the life cycle of Canada geese, as well as all the wildlife surrounding them in spring - a major contrast to the seemingly idle office buildings."
John Lanagan
John Lanagan: "Caterpillar on a Magnolia bud, taken in Sheringham Park, Norfolk."
Fiona Preece
Fiona Preece: "Multiple exposure of this classic springtime flower gives a lovely, dreamy, ethereal feel."
Lloyd Rowan
Lloyd Rowan: "Wood sorrel growing in Grizedale forest, in Cumbria."
George Collins
George Collins: "I lay the camera on the ground beneath the flowers, then use manual focus, flash and self-timer to create these vivid photographs - where the flowers tower over the viewer."

