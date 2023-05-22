Blooms and blossoms: The Chelsea Flower Show in pictures
The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the most prestigious of Britain's many such shows, is under way in London.
The annual display of cutting-edge floral designs is held in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.
Exhibitors have been making last-minute adjustments to their displays before the gates open on Tuesday for the exhibition, which runs until 27 May.
Garden designer Tom Massey undertakes some pruning in the Royal Entomological Society show garden ahead of the opening.
Designer Jihae Hwang appears in her Korean-inspired garden - A Letter From a Million Years Past - during an early viewing for special guests and the media before the show opens to the general public.
TV personality Vicky Pattison slept out at the Chelsea Flower Show for Centrepoint to raise awareness about youth homelessness in the UK.
The focal point of the Centrepoint Garden by designer Cleve West is a part-demolished house where nature has taken over.
"The mixed planting, including so-called 'weeds' and a fallen tree, form a thriving, natural and evolving habitat, emphasising the important role a garden plays in making a house a home," says the RHS.
