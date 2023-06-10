Colombia plane crash: The clues that helped find the children
- Published
Four children have been found alive in Colombia's Amazon jungle more than a month after the plane they were travelling on crashed.
The siblings - aged between one and 13 years old - spent weeks fending for themselves after their mother, and the other adults on the light aircraft died at the crash site.
Rescuers initially feared the worst, but clues including foot prints and partially eaten wild fruit gave them hope that the children might still be alive after they left the crash site looking for help.
All photos subject to copyright.