In pictures: Robber flies win insect photo competition

A photograph of a mating pair of golden-tabbed robber flies, entitled It Takes Two by Pete Burford from Shrewsbury, has been crowned overall winner of the Royal Entomological Society Insect Week competition.

Mating pair of golden-tabbed robber fliesPete Burford
Pete Burford's winning image of golden-tabbed robber flies.

The annual amateur competition attracted more than 700 entries from 34 countries, with a total of 24 images receiving commendations this year.

Mr Burford took up macro photography during lockdown and publishes his work on Instagram and TikTok.

Gustav Parenmark, 16, from Sweden, won the under-18 category with a picture of a blue-tailed damselfly, entitled Fresh Out Of The Shower.

Gustav Parenmark
Gustav Parenmark won the under-18 award with his image.

"Each year this competition becomes more difficult to judge as the standard of amateur insect photography continues to improve," said Tim Cockerill, head judge and senior lecturer at Falmouth University.

"Interest in insects, in all their fascinating glory, is increasing as we begin to better understand the role insects play in our lives, and the role humans must play in theirs."

Marc Brouwer's picture of a hummingbird hawk moth was awarded second place in the over-18 category.

Marc Brouwer
Marc Brouwer's snap of a hummingbird hawk moth.

Organised by the Royal Entomological Society, Insect Week runs from 19 to 25 June and you can find out more details or enter the new photographic competition on their website.

This is a selection of the pictures that caught the judges' eye.

Raymond J Cannon
Raymond J Cannon captured a common bumble bee in flight.
Sarah Perkins
Sarah Perkins photographed an orange-tip butterfly backlit by the afternoon sun.
Panagiotis Dalagiorgos
This low angle shot of a saga hellenica bush cricket was taken by Panagiotis Dalagiorgos.
Dennis Teichert
Dennis Teichert said: "This beautiful ant lion was found late at night after a rain storm."
Benjamin Salb
A six-spotted tiger beetle photographed by Benjamin Salb.
Ángel Plata
Ángel Plata photographed an Aphaenogaster Iberica: "As the name suggests, this ant is native to the Iberian Peninsula, but also Morocco."
Rosa Dunbar
Rosa Dunbar, 17, was awarded second place in the under-18 category for this picture of a New Zealand praying mantis.
Gustav Parenmark,
Gustav Parenmark, 16, entitled this picture Tug of War.

