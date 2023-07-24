Wildfires in Greece, in pictures
Greece has been grappling with searing heat and devastating wildfires, exacerbated by temperatures exceeding 40C, and strong winds.
Fires on Rhodes have blazed for nearly a week, with Corfu and Evia becoming the latest Greek islands to issue evacuation orders.
Huge plumes of smoke rose into the atmosphere, as firefighters and volunteers struggled to control the fires.
After tackling fires all night near the the village of Asklipieio, on Rhodes, firefighters grabbed some rest at dawn (below).
Over the weekend, more than 19,000 people were evacuated from Rhodes.Holidaymakers were forced to leave their hotels, some without luggage.
Evacuees have been put into temporary accommodation at sports halls and conference centres.
At airports, there have been scenes of chaos and long queues, as tourists wait to be flown out.Airline companies and holiday companies are planning to send repatriation flights to return stranded people to the UK.
The fires have left large areas of Rhodes burnt and blackened.As the hot weather conditions continue, there is the ever-present danger that new fires will break out.
