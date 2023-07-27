Sinéad O'Connor's life in pictures

On Wednesday, Sinéad O'Connor's family announced her death "with great sadness".

Sinead O'Connor at a press conference in downtown Minneapolis, US, in April 1988Getty Images
Minneapolis, US, 1988

The Irish singer-songwriter died at the age of 56. Here a selection of images pay tribute to her unforgettable talent and unique style.

Getty Images
Performing at the Metro in Chicago, 1988

Sinéad Marie Bernadette O'Connor was born on 8 December 1966 in the affluent Glenageary suburb of Dublin.

Her debut album in 1987, The Lion and the Cobra, was a storming success, earning O'Connor a Grammy nomination for best female rock vocal performance.

Getty Images
At Dublin's Olympic Ballroom, 1988

Her follow-up album, the Grammy-winning I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, featured her most successful single, a cover of the Prince song Nothing Compares 2 U.

It was propelled to the top of the charts in the UK, Ireland and the US by a haunting video which chiefly featured a close-up of the singer's face as she sang, and - memorably - cried.

Alamy
O'Connor in the iconic video for Nothing Compares To You
Getty Images
Glastonbury Festival, 1992
Getty Images
Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love, their daughter Frances Bean Cobain and Sinead O'Connor at the MTV Video Music Awards in 1993
Getty Images
In concert in 1997

In 1999, O'Connor was ordained a priest in the Latin Tridentine Church, an independent Catholic church, not in communion with Rome.

Despite her disdain for the Church hierarchy, O'Connor always maintained she was a practising Christian and a devout Catholic.

Sinéad O'Connor's death

Alamy
O'Connor in Lourdes, France, being ordained as a Priest by the Reverend Dr Michael Cox in 1999

O'Connor was outspoken on subjects ranging from religion to women's rights and racism, once tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II on US TV.

Reuters
O'Connor, with her daughter Roisin, during an Anti-Racism demonstration in Dublin city centre, in 2000
Getty Images
Promoting her album Theology in New York, in 2007
Getty Images
On stage at the East Coast Blues and Roots Festival in Byron Bay, Australia, 2008
Getty Images
West Hollywood, California, 2012
Getty Images
O'Connor at home in County Wicklow, Ireland, 2012
Getty Images
Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands, 2014

O'Connor converted to Islam in 2018, and changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat, but continued to perform under her birth name.

Getty Images
The Admiralspalast in Berlin, Germany, 2019
Getty Images
The El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, US, 2020

In January 2022, O'Connor's 17-year-old son Shane took his own life.

A year later, she received the Classic Irish Album award for I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize in March 2023.

Getty Images
O'Connor receives her award at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize in Dublin, Ireland

Tributes have poured in for the award-winning artist, with singer Annie Lennox describing O'Connor as "fierce and fragile" with an "incredible voice".

"May the angels hold you in their tender arms and give you rest," she added.

Getty Images
Vredenburg in Utrecht, Netherlands, 1988

All photos subject to copyright

Related Topics

More on this story